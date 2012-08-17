BRATISLAVA, Aug 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. JULY EU-NORM INFLATION EDGES UP, MATCHES FORECASTS Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month as expected in July, putting the annual inflation rate according to EU methodology at 3.8 percent, a touch above 3.7 percent in June, the country's statistics office said on Thursday. related news DROUGHT SLASHES EU MAIZE CROP, ADDS TO GLOBAL SQUEEZE-ANALYST Hot, dry weather in eastern and southern European Union countries has severely hit prospects for this year's EU maize harvest, adding pressure to a world market already reeling from huge drought damage in the United States, a grain analyst said. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ BRUSSELS INVESTIGATES SLOVAK CORPORATE LEVY The European Commission is investigating Slovakia's special levy, to be imposed on telecommunication companies and other regulated businesses this autumn, for a possible violation of the European Union rules and principles. Sme, page 9 SPP SALE The Czech private equity group PPF, intending to buy s 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility SPP through its energy holding EPH, said the process could be concluded within several months. The stake is currently held by E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)