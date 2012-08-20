BRATISLAVA, Aug 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. JULY JOBLESS The country's labour office will publish July jobless rate data, 1000 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected unemployment rate at 13.3 percent, a touch below 13.34 percent seen in June. BOND AUCTION The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will hold an auction of 4.35 percent coupon state bond due October 2025. CZECHS, SLOVAKS, HUNGARIANS TO COMBINE POWER MARKETS SEPT. 11 The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will combine their power markets starting on Sept. 11 as part of a plan to provide better supply for the central European region, grid and market operators from the three countries said on Friday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)