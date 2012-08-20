BRATISLAVA, Aug 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
JULY JOBLESS
The country's labour office will publish July jobless rate
data, 1000 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected
unemployment rate at 13.3 percent, a touch below 13.34 percent
seen in June.
BOND AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will hold an auction of 4.35 percent coupon state bond
due October 2025.
CZECHS, SLOVAKS, HUNGARIANS TO COMBINE POWER MARKETS SEPT. 11
The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will combine their
power markets starting on Sept. 11 as part of a plan to provide
better supply for the central European region, grid and market
operators from the three countries said on Friday.
(Reporting by Martin Santa)