BRATISLAVA, Aug 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. SLOVAK JULY JOBLESS RATE FALLS FASTER THAN EXPECTED Slovakia's jobless rate fell slightly faster than expected to 13.27 percent in July from 13.34 percent in June, the country's labour office said on Monday. SLOVAKIA SELLS 63.6 MLN EUROS OF 2025 BONDS Slovakia sold an above-target 63.6 million euros ($78.2 million) worth of 4.35 percent state bonds due October 2025 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said. POLAND'S JSW TO REDUCE RELIANCE ON COKING COAL AS PRICES FALL Polish coal miner JSW plans to reduce its reliance on coking coal and focus on more promising and stable business segments such as steam coal and coal derivatives such as tar, its top executive said on Monday. FIGHT AGAINST TAX EVASION Slovakia will limit cash operations exceeding 5,000 euros ($6,200) effective January next year in an ongoing fight against tax evasion, ordering all companies and individuals to execute any transaction higher than the set amount through a bank. Sme, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)