BRATISLAVA, Aug 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
SLOVAK JULY JOBLESS RATE FALLS FASTER THAN EXPECTED
Slovakia's jobless rate fell slightly faster
than expected to 13.27 percent in July from 13.34 percent in
June, the country's labour office said on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKIA SELLS 63.6 MLN EUROS OF 2025 BONDS
Slovakia sold an above-target 63.6 million euros ($78.2
million) worth of 4.35 percent state bonds due October 2025
at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
related news
POLAND'S JSW TO REDUCE RELIANCE ON COKING COAL AS PRICES FALL
Polish coal miner JSW plans to reduce its reliance
on coking coal and focus on more promising and stable business
segments such as steam coal and coal derivatives such as tar,
its top executive said on Monday.
related news
FIGHT AGAINST TAX EVASION
Slovakia will limit cash operations exceeding 5,000 euros
($6,200) effective January next year in an ongoing fight against
tax evasion, ordering all companies and individuals to execute
any transaction higher than the set amount through a bank.
Sme, page 7
