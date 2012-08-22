BRATISLAVA, Aug 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting in southern
Slovak village of Nove Sady. The cabinet is expected to debate
an amended labour code aimed at boosting powers of unions and
workers.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
AIRPORT
Bratislava Airport reduced its loss last year by 22.7
percent to 3.74 million euros, but that should more than double
this year to 9.29 million euro.
here
POWER OUTPUT
Electricity production dipped in the first half to 11.3 Twh
from 11.4.
here
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague newsroom)