BRATISLAVA, Aug 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVT MEETING The government will hold its weekly meeting in southern Slovak village of Nove Sady. The cabinet is expected to debate an amended labour code aimed at boosting powers of unions and workers. AIRPORT Bratislava Airport reduced its loss last year by 22.7 percent to 3.74 million euros, but that should more than double this year to 9.29 million euro. here POWER OUTPUT Electricity production dipped in the first half to 11.3 Twh from 11.4. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.