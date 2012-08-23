BRATISLAVA, Aug 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. LABOUR CODE Slovakia's centre-left government backed up its electoral pledges to fight for the common man by passing a new labour code on Wednesday that makes it harder for companies to fire workers and gives more protection to contractors. Story: Related news: ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ TELEKOM AUSTRIA EYEING SLOVAK MARKET: Telekom Austria may participate in an auction of a fourth-generation network in Slovakia. A spokeswoman told the web site the company would take part in the auction "if it is in line with our criteria." Sme.sk WATCHDOG CLEARS PENTA'S ACQUISITION OF HOSPITALS: The anti-monopoly bureau gave a green light to an acquisition of eight hospitals in the east of the country by a prive investment group Penta Investments. hnonline.sk Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)