BRATISLAVA, Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. TELECOM FEE Slovakia's top court has ruled invalid a 47.8 million euro fee that Slovak Telekom paid last year for a mobile network licence extension, saying it must be recalculated, a telecommunications office spokesman said on Thursday. Story: Related news: ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PEUGEOT PSA Peugeot Citroen's Trnava plant will stop production for one week in October to modify the line for the new Peugeot 208 model, a union chief said. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.