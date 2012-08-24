China brokerage shares rise as futures rules relaxed, but China, HK indexes fall
* HK stocks slide after closing at 18-month highs on Thursday
BRATISLAVA, Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. TELECOM FEE Slovakia's top court has ruled invalid a 47.8 million euro fee that Slovak Telekom paid last year for a mobile network licence extension, saying it must be recalculated, a telecommunications office spokesman said on Thursday. Story: Related news: ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PEUGEOT PSA Peugeot Citroen's Trnava plant will stop production for one week in October to modify the line for the new Peugeot 208 model, a union chief said. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)
* HK stocks slide after closing at 18-month highs on Thursday
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.