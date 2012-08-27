BRATISLAVA, Aug 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ CAR OUTPUT WANING The contribution of car production to economic growth is going to fall, according to economists. Chief of a recruiting agency Trenkwalder Lubos Sirota told the paper one of Slovakia-based car producers plans to lower its plant's output by 10 percent but he refused to say which. Assembly plants of Germany's Volkswagen, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korean Kia Motors Corp. are based in Slovakia. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)