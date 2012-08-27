BRATISLAVA, Aug 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
CAR OUTPUT WANING
The contribution of car production to economic growth is
going to fall, according to economists.
Chief of a recruiting agency Trenkwalder Lubos Sirota told
the paper one of Slovakia-based car producers plans to lower its
plant's output by 10 percent but he refused to say which.
Assembly plants of Germany's Volkswagen,
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korean Kia
Motors Corp. are based in Slovakia.
