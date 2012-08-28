BRATISLAVA, Aug 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION OVERHAUL: Slovakia plans to overhaul its public administration to save 700 million euros by 2016, equivalent to about 1 percent of current gross domestic product, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday, as the government strives to balance its books in the coming years. Story: Related news: =======================PRESS DIGEST========================= MILLIONAIRE ASKING FOR TAX EXEMPTION: One of the richest Slovaks Milan Filo is asking the government for a tax relief worth 25 million euro for paper mill Mondi SCP that Filo owns jointly with Mondi, to preserve hundreds of jobs. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)