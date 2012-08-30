BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
SPP SALE:
Czech financial group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the
country's richest man, will inject fresh capital and raise its
stake in energy holding EPH to aid the group in a multi-billion
euro acquisition drive.
EPH is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas
company SPP from minority shareholders GDF Suez and
E.ON.
CARS: The Slovak economy should continue to be driven by car
production thanks to strong demand from Germany and Asia,
Moody's said.
DEBT: Slovak municipalities have sharply increased debt over
the past year due to a drop in income. Some regions' debt is so
high that banks would not give them any more loans.
