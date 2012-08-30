BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SPP SALE: Czech financial group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the country's richest man, will inject fresh capital and raise its stake in energy holding EPH to aid the group in a multi-billion euro acquisition drive. EPH is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas company SPP from minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON. Story: Related news: =======================PRESS DIGEST========================= CARS: The Slovak economy should continue to be driven by car production thanks to strong demand from Germany and Asia, Moody's said. here DEBT: Slovak municipalities have sharply increased debt over the past year due to a drop in income. Some regions' debt is so high that banks would not give them any more loans. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)