BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
PM FICO WORRIED ABOUT EURO ZONE COLLAPSE: Euro zone member
Slovakia sees a 50-50 chance of the currency bloc breaking up,
Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, ahead of a series
of meetings of leading officials next month that may prove
decisive for the future of the 17-member club.
PRESS DIGEST
FOOD PRICES: Food prices will rise by 5-10 percent by the
end of the year, the Head of the Food Chamber Jarmila Halgasova
said.
