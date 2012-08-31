BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PM FICO WORRIED ABOUT EURO ZONE COLLAPSE: Euro zone member Slovakia sees a 50-50 chance of the currency bloc breaking up, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, ahead of a series of meetings of leading officials next month that may prove decisive for the future of the 17-member club. Story: Related news: =======================PRESS DIGEST========================= FOOD PRICES: Food prices will rise by 5-10 percent by the end of the year, the Head of the Food Chamber Jarmila Halgasova said. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)