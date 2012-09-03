BRATISLAVA, Sept 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. STATE BUDGET The finance ministry will publish January to August central state budget data. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ =======================PRESS DIGEST========================= RETAIL BONDS The finance ministry said it considers to offer three-year retail bonds worth up to 400 million euros ($504.20 million), based on Slovaks' interest. The yield will reflect situation in the financial markets, the ministry' spokesman said. Pravda, page 11 NEW CENTRE-RIGHT PARTY Daniel Lipsic, former interior minister and vice-chairman of the current opposition party the Christian Democrats (KDH) founded a new party New Majority or Nova Vacsina in Slovak, saying the state needs to be rebuilt from its very foundations. Sme, page 1 PENTA NOT INTERESTED IN DOVERA SALE The Czech-Slovak private equity group Penta Investment said it is not interested to sell Slovak private health-insurer Dovera. The current centre-left government wants to buy or expropriate two private health-insurers. Penta said will take Slovakia to court, turn to international arbitration in case the government decides to expropriate. Sme, page 8 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Prague newsroom)