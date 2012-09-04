BRATISLAVA, Sept 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. JUNE C/A BALANCE The central bank to comment on preliminary June current account balance data. Actual data due on Wednesday. SLOVAKIA SAYS AGAINST UNLIMITED ECB BOND BUYING The European Central Bank should not embark on unlimited bond buying to help stem the euro zone debt crisis, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Monday, echoing euro zone heavyweight Germany's opposition to such a debt-buying scheme. related news VW SLOVAK OUTPUT ROCKETS IN H1, CLOSE TO 2011 VOLUME German carmaker Volkswagen said on Monday production in Slovakia soared in the first half of the year, almost outstripping output for the whole of 2011 following rising demand for a new small-size model and strong output of SUVs. related news SLOVAKIA'S YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS IN AUGUST The Slovak year-to-date central state budget deficit widened on the month in August to 2.675 billion euros ($3.37 billion) and was well above the 2.022 billion deficit in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ RADICOVA TURNS DOWN RUN FOR PRESIDENT Iveta Radicova, former prime minister and one of Slovakia's most popular politicians, said she will not run in the country's presidential election in 2014. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)