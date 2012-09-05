BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting. Ministers are
expected to debate austerity measures, proposed by the finance
ministry, aimed to meet this year's 4.6 percent fiscal deficit
target.
JUNE C/A BALANCE
The central bank will publish preliminary June and revised
May current account balance data, 0800 GMT.
C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS NARROWS IN JUNE
Slovakia's current account surplus narrowed in June after a
preliminary surplus of 536 million euros ($674.5 million) in May
, the central bank said on Tuesday.
CAR REGISTRATION TAX
The finance ministry unveiled a plan to introduce a
progressive registration tax on cars stronger than 80 kW.
Slovaks should pay from 167 to 2,997 euros ($3,800) for
registering a new car, up from current 33 euros. The measure is
aimed to boost state budget revenues and help to narrow deficit.
Sme, page 8
AU OPTRONICS STRUGGLES IN SLOVAKIA
Taiwan's AU Optronics will end production of
LCD-TV modules in Slovakia, some three years after coming to the
central European country, a source close to the situation said,
as the company struggles with demand for its products.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
