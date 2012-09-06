BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. Q2/12 GDP The country's statistics office will publish final GDP growth data for the second quarter, 0700 GMT. The flash estimate, published in August, showed the heavily export-reliant economy expanded by 0.7 percent, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, on the month and 2.7 percent on the year. Q2/12 REAL AVG WAGE The country's statistics office will publish real average wage data for the second quarter, 0700 GMT. JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT RUNS 364 MLN EUR SURPLUS Slovakia's current account showed a preliminary surplus of 364 million euros ($457 million) in June, narrowing from a revised 449 million euro surplus in May, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday. related news SLOVAKIA TO OFFER 5-YEAR BONDS ON SEPT 17 -DEBT AGENCY Slovakia will hold an auction of 5-year, 4.625 percent coupon, bonds on Sept. 17, the finance ministry's debt agency said on Wednesday. related news POLISH GAZ-SYSTEM TO DECIDE ON SLOVAKIAN LINK IN 2013 Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System will decide on building a 5-billion cubic metre (bcm) gas link with Slovakia next year, its chief executive Jan Chadam said on Wednesday. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SMER RETAINS WIDE LEAD IN POLLS The ruling leftist Smer party of Prime Minister Robert Fico retained a wide lead with 43.6 percent support in September, with the runner-up OLaNo party standing at 8.8 percent and the centre-right SDKU party third with 8.1 percent, a poll conducted by Polis agency showed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting by Prague newsroom)