BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
Q2/12 GDP
The country's statistics office will publish final GDP
growth data for the second quarter, 0700 GMT.
The flash estimate, published in August, showed the heavily
export-reliant economy expanded by 0.7 percent, on a
seasonally-adjusted basis, on the month and 2.7 percent on the
year.
Q2/12 REAL AVG WAGE
The country's statistics office will publish real average
wage data for the second quarter, 0700 GMT.
JUNE CURRENT ACCOUNT RUNS 364 MLN EUR SURPLUS
Slovakia's current account showed a preliminary surplus of
364 million euros ($457 million) in June, narrowing from a
revised 449 million euro surplus in May, the central bank (NBS)
said on Wednesday.
related news
SLOVAKIA TO OFFER 5-YEAR BONDS ON SEPT 17 -DEBT AGENCY
Slovakia will hold an auction of 5-year, 4.625 percent
coupon, bonds on Sept. 17, the finance ministry's debt agency
said on Wednesday.
related news
POLISH GAZ-SYSTEM TO DECIDE ON SLOVAKIAN LINK IN 2013
Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System will decide on
building a 5-billion cubic metre (bcm) gas link with Slovakia
next year, its chief executive Jan Chadam said on Wednesday.
related news
SMER RETAINS WIDE LEAD IN POLLS
The ruling leftist Smer party of Prime Minister Robert Fico
retained a wide lead with 43.6 percent support in September,
with the runner-up OLaNo party standing at 8.8 percent and the
centre-right SDKU party third with 8.1 percent, a poll conducted
by Polis agency showed.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
