BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. JULY FOREIGN TRADE The statistics office will publish preliminary July and revised June foreing trade balance data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected a 344.1 million surplus in July. ECONOMY GROWS 0.7 PCT IN Q2, SEEN SLOWING Slovakia's economy grew 0.7 percent in the second quarter on a quarterly basis, helped by car exports and outpacing other members of the euro zone, data showed on Thursday. Q2 REAL AVERAGE WAGE -1.9 PCT Y/Y The real average wage in Slovakia fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of the year, accelerating its decline after a 0.6 percent drop in the previous three months, the Slovak Statistics Office said on Thursday. POLISH PUBLISHERS TEAM UP TO GET READERS TO PAY ONLINE Poland has become a test bed for a new subscription model for Internet content that media companies hope will allow them to convince users to hand over cash for online news they are used to consuming for free.