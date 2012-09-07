BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
JULY FOREIGN TRADE
The statistics office will publish preliminary July and
revised June foreing trade balance data, 0700 GMT. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters expected a 344.1 million surplus in July.
ECONOMY GROWS 0.7 PCT IN Q2, SEEN SLOWING
Slovakia's economy grew 0.7 percent in the second quarter on
a quarterly basis, helped by car exports and outpacing other
members of the euro zone, data showed on Thursday.
Q2 REAL AVERAGE WAGE -1.9 PCT Y/Y
The real average wage in Slovakia fell by 1.9 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter of the year, accelerating its
decline after a 0.6 percent drop in the previous three months,
the Slovak Statistics Office said on Thursday.
POLISH PUBLISHERS TEAM UP TO GET READERS TO PAY ONLINE
Poland has become a test bed for a new subscription model
for Internet content that media companies hope will allow them
to convince users to hand over cash for online news they are
used to consuming for free.
