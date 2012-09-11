BRATISLAVA, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will open its September session with several
key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax hikes and
austerity measures, 1100 GMT.
JULY OUTPUT JUMPS MORE THAN EXPECTED
Slovakia's industrial output rose 18.5 percent year-on-year
in July, beating expectations and accelerating from a revised
13.0 percent increase reported in June.
TEACHERS STRIKE
Hundreds of schools and kindergartens across Slovakia will
be closed for a nation-wide strike on Thursday as teachers seek
a 10 percent wage hike next year.
Sme, page 3
