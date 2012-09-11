BRATISLAVA, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will open its September session with several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax hikes and austerity measures, 1100 GMT. JULY OUTPUT JUMPS MORE THAN EXPECTED Slovakia's industrial output rose 18.5 percent year-on-year in July, beating expectations and accelerating from a revised 13.0 percent increase reported in June. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ TEACHERS STRIKE Hundreds of schools and kindergartens across Slovakia will be closed for a nation-wide strike on Thursday as teachers seek a 10 percent wage hike next year. Sme, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)