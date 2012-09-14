BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its September session with
several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax
hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT.
EU-NORM INFLATION
The statistics office will publish August EU-norm inflation
data. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent
on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.8 percent
for a second month in a row.
TEACHERS DEMAND HIGHER PAY IN BIGGEST WALKOUT IN A DECADE
Thousands of Slovak teachers walked out on Thursday in their
biggest strike in almost a decade to demand a 10 percent wage
hike, posing a challenge to government efforts to cut spending
this year and next.
PUBLIC PROCUREMENT
Companies raised objections against planned changes to the
state's publick procurement rules, with Slovak-Swedich chamber
of commerce being among them. Planned changes would allow the
state to skip tenders in deals worth 10 million euros, defined
as strategic.
here
