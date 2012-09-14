BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its September session with several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT. EU-NORM INFLATION The statistics office will publish August EU-norm inflation data. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.8 percent for a second month in a row. TEACHERS DEMAND HIGHER PAY IN BIGGEST WALKOUT IN A DECADE Thousands of Slovak teachers walked out on Thursday in their biggest strike in almost a decade to demand a 10 percent wage hike, posing a challenge to government efforts to cut spending this year and next. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PUBLIC PROCUREMENT Companies raised objections against planned changes to the state's publick procurement rules, with Slovak-Swedich chamber of commerce being among them. Planned changes would allow the state to skip tenders in deals worth 10 million euros, defined as strategic. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)