BRATISLAVA, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. BOND AUCTION The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 4.625 percent-coupon state bonds due January 2017, 0900 GMT. FINMIN ON GROWTH The finance ministry will publish its updated economy growth, inflation forecasts for the 2012-2014 period. ANNUAL AUG EU-NORM INFLATION FLAT AS ANTICIPATED Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in August, keeping - as expected - the annual inflation rate according to EU methodology at 3.8 percent for a second month running, the country's statistics office said on Friday. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ BOOTLEG SPIRITS 8 people were take into hospital over the weekend in the eastern Slovak town of Presov after they drank bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol originating from the neighboring Czech republic, where 19 people died from drinking the spirits. Sme, page 1 SAMSUNG STATE AID The economy ministry proposed a 19.8 million euro ($26.03 million) state-aid for South Korean Samsung Electronics , for the company's planned modernisation of its Slovak operations. The government will debate this in the days to come. Sme, page 10 SLOVAKIA'S GAS CONSUMPTION TO EDGE DOWN Slovakia's annual gas consumption should edged down to 5.3 billion cubic metres this year, compared with 5.4 billion in 2011. The next year's consumption should stay at 2012 levels, the economy ministry's study showed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.