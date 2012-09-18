BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. GROWTH OUTLOOK The central bank will publish its updated quarterly GDP growth and inflation forecasts for the 2012-2014 period, 1100 GMT. GAZPROM'S MEDVEDEV ON GAS Russian gas monopoly Gazprom's Vice-President Alexander to address a business conference. News conference scheduled for 1100 GMT. PARLIAMENT The parliament will continue its September session, deputies will debate changes to the labour code aimed to boost unions and employees powers, 0700 GMT. SLOVAKIA CUTS 2013 GROWTH OUTLOOK AS CRISIS HITS EXPORTS Slovakia's economy will grow more slowly than previously expected next year due to weaker demand for its exports as well as the impact of government austerity measures, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. related news SLOVAKIA SELLS 115 MLN EUROS OF 5-YEAR BONDS Slovakia sold 115 million euros ($151.20 million) worth of 4.625 percent state bonds SK190117219= due in January 2017 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)