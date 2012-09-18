BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
GROWTH OUTLOOK
The central bank will publish its updated quarterly GDP
growth and inflation forecasts for the 2012-2014 period, 1100
GMT.
GAZPROM'S MEDVEDEV ON GAS
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom's Vice-President Alexander to
address a business conference. News conference scheduled for
1100 GMT.
PARLIAMENT
The parliament will continue its September session, deputies
will debate changes to the labour code aimed to boost unions and
employees powers, 0700 GMT.
SLOVAKIA CUTS 2013 GROWTH OUTLOOK AS CRISIS HITS EXPORTS
Slovakia's economy will grow more slowly than previously
expected next year due to weaker demand for its exports as well
as the impact of government austerity measures, the Finance
Ministry said on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKIA SELLS 115 MLN EUROS OF 5-YEAR BONDS
Slovakia sold 115 million euros ($151.20 million) worth of
4.625 percent state bonds SK190117219= due in January 2017 at an
auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity
Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
related news
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Martin Santa)