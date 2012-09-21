BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share of $0.50
* Nivalis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Transenterix inc - company has successfully begun clinical use of senhance robotic surgical system in france as part of its clinical leadership program
* Argo Group reports 2016 net income of $146.7 million or $4.75 per diluted share with book value per share up 10 pct for the year