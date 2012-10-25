UPDATE 1-VW talks with union break down, leaving costs deal in limbo
* VW confirms talks breakdown, declines comment (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
BRATISLAVA Oct 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT. Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour', 1200 GMT.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
TALKS WITH EPH ON SPP TO CONTINUE
The Slovak government will continue talks with Czech energy holding EPH on acquiring a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility SPP, currently held by EDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas. The government is expected to finalise details by the end of November.
Sme, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
* VW confirms talks breakdown, declines comment (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
* Teva reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
NEW YORK/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 13 Boeing Co faces its first union vote on Wednesday at its aircraft factory in South Carolina, a high-profile test for organized labor in the nation's most strongly anti-union state.