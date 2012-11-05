BRATISLAVA Nov 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

SLOVAKIA TO SELL 50 MLN EUR OF 4-YR BOND ON NOV 12

Slovak debt agency Ardal said on Friday it would sell 50 million euros worth of a 4-year variable coupon paper SK4120008202=R in an auction on Nov 12.

SLOVAK YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS IN OCT

The Slovak year-to-date central government budget deficit widened in October to 2.466 billion euros ($3.19 billion), above the year-earlier gap of 2.341 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

SPECIAL LEVIES HELP TO NARROW BUDGET GAP

A special one-off bank levy, extended tax on banks deposits and a levy on selected companies with business in regulated segments have started to help narrow the state budget and keep the government's austerity plan on track.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

