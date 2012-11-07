UPDATE 1-Germany's Daimler picks U.S. executive to lead global trucks operations
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
BRATISLAVA Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0800 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0900 GMT.
PARLIAMENT REJECTS GAY PARTNERSHIP LAW
Slovakia's parliament rejected on Tuesday an opposition proposal to recognise homosexual partnerships in the strongly Catholic country, where coming out as gay remains relatively rare.
SLOVAKIA AWARDS WORKING MANDATE FOR PLANNED EURO BOND
Slovakia has appointed Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit to work on a euro-denominated bond deal, as the eurozone country looks to pre-fund for 2013, market sources said.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
FINMIN REVISES 2012 DEFICIT SLIGHTLY UP
The finance ministry expects this year's fiscal deficit at 4.69 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), a touch above 4.64 percent projected in the state budget, due to worse tax collection and higher pay of doctors.
Sme, page 11
THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RISK
Some 100,000 jobs could be at risk next year, threatened by impacts of changes to the labour code, made by the centre-left government, aimed to boost unions, workers powers and dent the market's flexibility, the employers association said.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.