SEPTEMBER FOREIGN TRADE DATA
The Statistics Office will publish September foreing trade
balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 242.9 million euro
surplus.
SEPTEMBER INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA
The Statistics Office will publish September industrial
output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected 13.1 percent rise,
following a 17.0 percent increase in August.
KIA'S SLOVAK PRODUCTION AT RECORD LEVELS, BEATS 2011 VOLUME
South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp 000270.KS said output
in Slovakia had surpassed 253,000 vehicles already this year,
outstripping last year's total thanks to European demand for its
compact cars and SUVs.
EBRD/EIB/WORLD BANK LAUNCH 30 BLN EURO PLAN TO AID CEE
Three multilateral organisations on Thursday announced a 30
billion euro joint action plan to support economic recovery and
growth in crisis-hit central and south-eastern Europe.
