BRIEF-Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
BRATISLAVA Nov 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.
OCTOBER INFLATION DATA
The Statistics Office will publish October headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the months, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.6 percent.
BOND AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction floating-coupon state bonds due November 2016, after 1000 GMT.
BULGARIA'S PM VISIT
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will start a two-day visit to Slovakia. News conference with Slovak counterpart 1045 GMT.
ECONOMIC WORSENING "STILL MANAGEABLE" -ECB'S MAKUCH
The euro zone economy is slowing down, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday, adding that the ECB is ready to cut or raise interest rates if such a move was needed.
ECB'S MAKUCH-COULD SET UP RESOLUTION FUND BY 2014
A resolution fund for euro zone banks could be launched by 2014, European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Friday.
SEPT TRADE SURPLUS EUR 346.7 MLN, BEATS FCASTS
Slovakia's trade balance showed a wider-than-expected surplus of 346.7 million euros ($441.25 million) in September, up from a revised 41.8 million euro surplus in August, the country's statistics office said on Friday.
SEPT OUTPUT JUMPS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS
Slovakia's industrial output rose in line with expectations by 13.0 percent year-on-year in September, decelerating from a 17 percent increase in August, statistics office data showed on Friday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: