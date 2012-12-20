GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.