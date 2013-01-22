BRATISLAVA, Jan 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. PM MEETS ECON MIN Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky to debate current state and outlook of Slovak business environment, 0800 GMT. SERBIAN PRESIDENT VISIT Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic will start a one-day visit to Slovakia, press conference 1125 GMT. CRISIS, LABOUR CODE PUSH SLOVAK JOBLESS TO 8-YR HIGHS Slovakian unemployment jumped to an 8-year high in December as economic activity slowed, with analysts also pointing to changes in the country's labour code that local businesses have criticised as damaging to jobs. SLOVAKIA OPENS 2013 BORROWING WITH RECORD LOW COSTS Euro zone member Slovakia sold 420.4 million euros ($558.78 million) in bonds on Monday at its first domestic auction this year, with interest rates at record lows due to better sentiment and liquidity. EPH GETS 1.5 BLN EURO LOAN FOR SPP BUYOUT - SOURCES Czech energy company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding has got a 1.5 billion euro ($2.0 billion) loan to help finance its buyout of a stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), banking sources said on Monday. BUZZ-CZECHS, SLOVAKS TELL SCOTLAND: DON'T TAKE EU FOR GRANTED Slovak deputy prime minister Miroslav Lajcak recently said that "there is no clear answer" to questions about the status of Scotland within the European Union if Scots vote "yes" to independence next year: "In the end, it is a political decision made by all the member states" (BBC). ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com