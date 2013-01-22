BRATISLAVA, Jan 22 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
PM MEETS ECON MIN
Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet Economy Minister Tomas
Malatinsky to debate current state and outlook of Slovak
business environment, 0800 GMT.
SERBIAN PRESIDENT VISIT
Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic will start a one-day
visit to Slovakia, press conference 1125 GMT.
CRISIS, LABOUR CODE PUSH SLOVAK JOBLESS TO 8-YR HIGHS
Slovakian unemployment jumped to an 8-year high in December
as economic activity slowed, with analysts also pointing to
changes in the country's labour code that local businesses have
criticised as damaging to jobs.
SLOVAKIA OPENS 2013 BORROWING WITH RECORD LOW COSTS
Euro zone member Slovakia sold 420.4 million euros ($558.78
million) in bonds on Monday at its first domestic auction this
year, with interest rates at record lows due to better sentiment
and liquidity.
EPH GETS 1.5 BLN EURO LOAN FOR SPP BUYOUT - SOURCES
Czech energy company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding has
got a 1.5 billion euro ($2.0 billion) loan to help finance its
buyout of a stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky
Priemysel (SPP), banking sources said on Monday.
BUZZ-CZECHS, SLOVAKS TELL SCOTLAND: DON'T TAKE EU FOR
GRANTED
Slovak deputy prime minister Miroslav Lajcak recently said
that "there is no clear answer" to questions about the status of
Scotland within the European Union if Scots vote "yes" to
independence next year: "In the end, it is a political decision
made by all the member states" (BBC).
