OLYMPICS BID
Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet officials from the
northern Slovak regions to debate a possible bid to host 2022
winter Olympics games, 1030 GMT.
FINMIN IN GERMANY
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir will meet his German
counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin to debate current euro
zone issues.
LARGE BANKS SEEN DODGING EU FINANCIAL TAX BULLET
A financial trading tax (FTT) planned by a group of euro
zone nations could leave major banks, its main target,
relatively unscathed while less nimble smaller trading houses,
pension funds and asset managers bear the brunt.
EPH LAUNCHES SYNDICATION FOR SPP BUYOUT, BANKS JOIN
Czech energy company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH)
has launched syndication of the 1.3 billion euro term loan that
is part of a 1.5 billion euro financing backing its acquisition
of a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky
Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), banking sources said.
TURKEY'S PM VISIT
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will visit Slovakia
in the beginning of February.
Sme, page 4
DEBT ON RISE
Slovak debt rose to 51.2 percent of the gross domestic
product in the third quarter of the last year, the Eurostat data
showed, and the finance ministry will now brief the parliament
on reasons.
Slovaks have a constitutional law on the debt brake with
semi-automatic triggers initiated when the debt breaches the 51
percent.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
