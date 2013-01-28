BRATISLAVA, Jan 28 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
FINMIN ON BUDGET TRENDS
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said he was ready to
introduce caps on government spending in case an updated outlook
for the economy, due in spring, will show deterioration in
growth and tax collection. Slovaks pledged to cut the deficit to
2.94 percent of the GDP this year.
U.S. STEEL KOSICE
Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said there is still no
feedback from U.S. Steel to the government's proposals designed
to prevent the company from selling its Slovak unit. Malatinsky,
however, said he has information suggesting the steelmaker plans
