BRATISLAVA, Feb 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major items on agenda, 0800 GMT. STATE BUDGET The finance ministry will publish January state budget data. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PM'S SMER PARTY LEADS POLLS The leftist Smer party of Prime Minister Robert Fico retained with 36.9 percent public support a wide lead ahead of its centre-right opposition rivals, with the Christian Democrats in the second spot with 10.9 percent, an opinion poll by Focus agency showed. Sme, page 2 BANKS' PROFIT DROPS 27 PERCENT ON BANK LEVY Profit of Slovakia's banks fell by 27 percent on the year to 488.2 million euros ($662.7 mln) mainly due to imposed levy on all corporate and retail deposits and also due to lower net interest income, the central bank said. Sme, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com