BRATISLAVA, Feb 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. PM ON EU SUMMIT Prime Minister Robert Fico will brief the parliament's Committee for European Affairs on agenda and Slovak positions ahead of the European Union summit on Feb 7.-8., 1100 GMT. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT. TURKEY'S PM ERDOGAN VISIT Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will start a two-day visit to Slovakia. SLOVAKIA TO AUCTION 3-YR AND 4-YR BONDS ON FEB. 18 -AGENCY Slovakia will hold an auction on Feb. 18 of floating rate bonds due in November 2016 and 4.625 percent coupon state bonds due in January 2017, the state debt agency said on Tuesday. VW COULD ADD BENTLEY TO SLOVAK PRODUCTION Germany's carmaker Volkswagen could add new SUV model of its luxury brand Bentley to its Slovak production, which is strongly focused on SUV models. Slovak unit declined to comment on German media reports. Sme, page 9