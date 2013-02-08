BRATISLAVA, Feb 8 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The statistics office will publish December industrial
output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected deceleration of the
expansion to 3.6 percent from a 5.2 percent rise in the previous
month.
FOREIGN TRADE
The statistics office will publish December foreign trade
balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected trade surplus to
narrow to 30.5 million euros from 294.2 million euro surplus in
November.
ADJUSTED TAX OUTLOOK
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir will present the ministry's
updated tax revenue outlook, 1200 GMT, after it cut growth
outlook for this year to 1.2 percent from 2.1 percent last week.
CARTEL AGREEMENT
The European Court of Justice ruled that 2007 joint decision
by Slovak banks Slovenska Sporitelna, CSOB and VUB to close
accounts of financial-services provider Akcenta CZ was a cartel
agreement and the banks will have to pay a total fine worth 10
million euros. The can challenge the ruling at the highest
court.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
HEAVY SNOW
Several parts of the eastern and central Slovakia were
temporarily cut off following hours of heavy snowing, leaving
thousands households without electricity for hours.
Sme, page 4
