BRATISLAVA, Feb 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. GOVT MEETING The government will hold a meeting to debate legislation aimed to speed up public procurement, 0900 GMT. SLOVAKIA CUTS REVENUE OUTLOOK, FACED WITH WORSE ECONOMIC TRENDS Slowing growth forced the Slovak finance ministry on Friday to cut its budget revenue outlook for the second time in just four months, making it harder for the government to deliver on austerity goals. CAR PRODUCTION PROMPTS SLOVAK INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DECLINE Slowing car production in Slovakia prompted a fall in industrial production for the first time in three years in December, painting a bleak picture of the euro zone country's performance in the last quarter of 2012.