BRATISLAVA, Feb 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT. COLD, LESS RENEWABLES LIFT DAY-AHEAD ELECTRICITY PRICES Expected colder weather and falling renewable energy production in the region lifted central European day-ahead electricity prices on Monday, traders said. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PSA TO SCALE DOWN SLOVAK PRODUCTION IN MARCH France's carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will halt production in Slovakia for 4 days in March, following the company's decision to halt Slovak output for four days in February and one in January in response to weak demand across Europe, the Slovak unit said. Sme, page 10 PRIVATE PENSION PILLAR 89,439 Slovaks quit the private pension system and returned fully into the state-run pension, the state's social insurer said, adding around 280 million euros ($374.61 million) would return into the budget. The government had opened the second pillar in order to get more funds for needed fiscal consolidation. Sme, page 10 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com