BRATISLAVA, Feb 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. Q4 GDP FLASH ESTIMATE The statistics office will publish preliminary GDP growth flash estimate for the fourth quarter, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected the economy to contract by 0.1 percent on the quarter, with the annual growth slowing to 1.5 percent. GOVT MEETING The government meeting will hold a meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. PRESIDENT IMPEACHMENT ATTEMPT The parliament will hold a session to debate the opposition attempt to impeach the president over an alleged violation of the constitution, 1200 GMT. The opposition lacks enough votes to succeed with the motion. INFLATION DROPS TO TWO-YEAR LOW IN JAN Slovak consumer prices rose by slightly slower-than-expected 0.6 percent in January, cutting the country's annual inflation rate to 2.4 percent, its lowest level since December 2010, data showed on Wednesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS The leftist government plans to launch highway and road construction projects worth 8 billion euros ($10.75 billion) by April 2016, Prime Minister Robert Fico said, adding it will use the EU funds and the budget to finance projects, aimed to boost the economy growth. Sme, page 7