BRATISLAVA, Feb 18 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
BOND AUCTIONS
The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction floating-rate state bonds due Nov. 2016 and 4.625
percent coupon state bonds due in Jan. 2017, after 1000 GMT.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com