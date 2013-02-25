BRATISLAVA, Feb 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. REVIEW: SLOVAKIA HITS SWEET SPOT - IFR The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) continued to front-load its issuance on Wednesday, raising EUR1.75m through its first syndicated bond of the year. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com