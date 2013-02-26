BRATISLAVA, Feb 26 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
CZECH PRESIDENT VISIT
The Czech outgoing President Vaclav Klaus will start his
last official visit to Slovakia, news conference with Slovak
counterpart 1035 GMT.
IKEA TAKES MEATBALLS OFF EUROPE MENUS AFTER HORSEMEAT FOUND
Sweden's IKEA stopped nearly all sales of meatballs at its
furniture store cafeterias across Europe after tests in the
Czech Republic on Monday showed some contained horsemeat.
C/A SLIPS INTO EUR 46 MLN DEFICIT IN DECEMBER
Slovakia's current account slipped into a 46
million euro ($60.55 million) deficit in December, down from a
revised 121 million euro surplus in November, the central bank
said on Monday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com