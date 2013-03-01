BRATISLAVA, March 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. STATE BUDGET The finance ministry will publish central state budget data for January to February period. JAN EU INFLATION FALLS TO 2-YR LOW, MEETS FCAST Slovak consumer prices rose in line with expectations by 0.7 percent on the month in January, putting the annual inflation rate according to EU methodology at 2.5 percent, the lowest since December 2010. SLOVAKIA LINES UP DEAL TO SELL 27 MLN CO2 UNITS TO SPAIN Slovakia expects to sell 27 million Assigned Amount Units (AAUs) to Spain next month, the Slovak environment ministry said Thursday, a deal that would end a 13-month negotiation amid rock-bottom prices for the emission rights. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ KIA SLOVAKIA PROFIT DOUBLES The Slovak unit of the South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp. said net profit doubled to 155 million euros in 2012, with revenue reaching 3.9 billion euros. Kia's production in Slovakia rose to record 292,050 cars last year. Sme, page 6 SLOVAK TELEKOM PROFIT DOWN 44 PCT ON LEVY, REGULATION Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom, reported a 44 percent drop in net profit to 62 million euros in 2012 from 111.9 million in 2011. The telecommunication services provider blamed new wave of regulation, higher taxes, special sector levies as key reasons.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com