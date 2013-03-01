BRATISLAVA, March 1 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
STATE BUDGET
The finance ministry will publish central state budget data
for January to February period.
JAN EU INFLATION FALLS TO 2-YR LOW, MEETS FCAST
Slovak consumer prices rose in line with expectations by 0.7
percent on the month in January, putting the annual inflation
rate according to EU methodology at 2.5 percent, the lowest
since December 2010.
SLOVAKIA LINES UP DEAL TO SELL 27 MLN CO2 UNITS TO SPAIN
Slovakia expects to sell 27 million Assigned Amount Units
(AAUs) to Spain next month, the Slovak environment ministry said
Thursday, a deal that would end a 13-month negotiation amid
rock-bottom prices for the emission rights.
KIA SLOVAKIA PROFIT DOUBLES
The Slovak unit of the South Korean carmaker Kia Motors
Corp. said net profit doubled to 155 million euros
in 2012, with revenue reaching 3.9 billion euros. Kia's
production in Slovakia rose to record 292,050 cars last year.
Sme, page 6
SLOVAK TELEKOM PROFIT DOWN 44 PCT ON LEVY, REGULATION
Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom,
reported a 44 percent drop in net profit to 62 million euros in
2012 from 111.9 million in 2011. The telecommunication services
provider blamed new wave of regulation, higher taxes, special
