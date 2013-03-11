BRATISLAVA, March 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT The statistics office will publish January and revised December industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 5.3 percent decline, compared with 4.4 percent drop seen in December. FOREIGN TRADE The statistics office will publish preliminary January foreign trade balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 269.3 million euros surplus, following a 130.9 million euro surplus in December. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ ERSTE SLOVAK UNIT TO CUT STUFF, COSTS Slovenska Sporitelna, unit of Austrian Erste Group , said will cut stuff and cost to contribute to the group's plan to cut costs in face of growing competition and weak state of the economy, and lay off an undisclosed number of employees. Sme, page 7 GOVT FLIRTS WITH SALE OF SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE The government of Robert Fico could revive the idea, raised by the previous centre-right cabinet, to sell its minority 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, managed by Deutsche Telekom . Deutsche Telekom has a buy-option. The economy ministry, drafting an analysis of a possible sale, declined to comment. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com