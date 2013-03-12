BRATISLAVA, March 12 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
PM MEETS FINMIN OVER FISCAL CONSOLIDATION
Prime Minister will meet with Finance Minister Peter Kazimir
to talk about pace of fiscal consolidation, state of public
finances, news conference expected around 0900 GMT.
PRESIDENT IMPEACHMENT
The parliament will reconvene to continue a session
initiated by the opposition seeking an impeachment of President
Ivan Gasparovic over an alleged violation of the constitution.
The opposition parties, however, lack enough votes to succeed,
1200 GMT.
CARS PRODUCTION HELP SLOVAK OUTPUT RETURN TO GROWTH IN
JANUARY
Slovakia's industrial output unexpectedly returned to growth
in January with a 3.4 percent rise year-on-year thanks to rising
car production, following a revised 3.0 percent drop in
December, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.
JANUARY TRADE SURPLUS WIDENS TO 363.5 MLN EUR
Slovakia's trade balance showed a much bigger-than-expected
surplus of 363.5 million euros ($472 million) in January
widening from a revised 109.5 million euro surplus in December,
the country's statistics office said on Monday.
FINMIN SEES 60 MLN IN SAVINGS IN ADDITIONAL AUSTERITY
The Slovak government will cut spending by additional 60
million euros ($78.09 million) this year to partly offset
expected lower budget revenue suffering from weakening growth,
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.
Sme, page 7
CAR REGISTRATION DOWN 18 PCT Y/Y IN FEB
Number of new registered cars in Slovakia fell by 18.04
percent on the year to 4,401 vehicles in February. The car
industry association cited poor state of economy and negative
annual base-effects as key reasons.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
