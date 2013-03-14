BRATISLAVA, March 14 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The statistics office will publish January new industrial
orders data, 0800 GMT.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its regular monthly session,
0800 GMT.
SLOVAK GOVERNMENT BACKS SLOVAKIA-POLAND JOINT 2022 BID
Slovakia's government has officially backed a joint bid for
the 2022 Winter Olympics with neighbours Poland, Prime Minister
Robert Fico said on Wednesday.
HUNGARY'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS FORINT IS TOO WEAK
Hungary does not want the forint to be as weak as it is now
because that increases the foreign debt burden on households,
firms and the state, Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on
Wednesday.
INFLATION DROPS TO FRESH TWO-YEAR LOW IN FEB
Slovak consumer prices were unexpectedly flat on the month
in February, cutting the country's annual inflation rate to 2.2
percent, its lowest level since December 2010, data showed on
Wednesday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
STATE'S SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE SALE
The government decided to kick off negotiations about a
possible sale of it 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, run by
Deutsche Telekom through 51 percent stake. Deutsche
Telekom holds a buy option.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
MOCHOVCE COMPLETION, SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE DIVIDENDS
Italy's utility Enel confirmed that third block at the its
Slovak nuclear power plant Mochovce, operated by Enel's Slovak
unit Slovenske Elektrarne, will be completed by the end-2014 and
the 4th block a year later.
Enel said it is possible it will start pay dividends from
Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) profits in 2016. Enel and Slovak
government agreed to use SE profits to finance the Mochovce
project.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.