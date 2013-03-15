BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
BRATISLAVA, March 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.
FEBRUARY EU-NORM INFLATION
The statistics office will publish February EU-norm inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 2.5 percent.
INDUSTRIAL ORDERS RISE +11.2 PCT M/M IN JAN
New industrial orders in euro zone member Slovakia jumped by 11.2 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in January after a 5.5 decline in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
Slovakia holds Swiss roadshow with UBS
Slovakia, rated A2/A/A+, has mandated UBS for a "non-deal related" Swiss roadshow and investor update which took place Thursday 14 March. A new Swiss franc deal may be in the offing, subject to market conditions.
PSA SLOVAKIA
Slovak unit of French carmaker group PSA Peugeot Citroen said it reached an agreement with union over a wage freeze for the coming two years and no lay-offs. PSA employs over 3,000 people at its Slovak assembly plant.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.