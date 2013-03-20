BRATISLAVA, March 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will reconvene to continue its March session, no major economic items on agenda on Wednesday, 0800 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0900 GMT.

FEBRUARY JOBLESS

The labour office will publish February jobless rate data, 1100 GMT. Analysts expected unemployment to rise to new 8-year high of 14.9 percent from 14.8 percent in January.

BMW CONSIDERS NEW PLANT IN EASTERN EUROPE

German carmaker BMW considers to build a new assembly plant in eastern Europe and Slovakia could be one of possible sites, BMW's board member Ian Robertson said. Slovak media said the investment could reach up to 1 billion euros and create 1,000 new jobs. BMW did not comment on details.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

