BRATISLAVA, March 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its March session, 0800 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN WANTS TO KEEP SLOVAK OUTPUT HIGH AFTER RECORD 2012

German automaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE wants to keep car production in Slovakia at the high levels that saw it doubling production to a record level in 2012.

