FICO IN BRUSSELS: Prime Minister Robert Fico and Finance Minister Peter Kazimir meet EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels.

CONTINENTAL: Tyre maker Continental plans to expand its plant in Puchov, spending 250 million euros and creating 600 jobs, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

NUCLEAR POWER: Russia's Rosatom is interested in taking over a project to build a new nuclear power plant at Jaslovske Bohunice. Czech CEZ has announced it would pull out of the project.

