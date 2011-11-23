BRATISLAVA Nov 23 Slovakia approved state
subsidy schemes worth around 46 million euros ($62.08 million)
for nine investors planning to invest in the euro zone country
mainly into expansion their existing production capacities in
the car and electronics sectors.
The heavily export reliant economy is suffering from the
spreading euro zone debt crisis, which has already spilled over
into real economies and dents foreign demand for Slovak goods,
putting Slovakia's growth outlook on downward trajectory.
Slovakia was one of the European Union's fastest growing
economies before the downturn and new investment projects are
now badly needed to create jobs, curb unemployment and keep
exports rising as domestic demand remains subdued.
Auto-parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc is among
the investors and plans to invest 19.053 million euros to expand
production at its site in southern Slovak town of Lucenec,
adding 251 new jobs.
Total volume of all nine projects is seen at around 245
million euros.
The state subsidies will be in the form of tax-reliefs, cash
contributions to create jobs and purchases of needed technology
and equipment over the coming five years.
The nine investment projects are expected to create some
1,600 new jobs in total, while the central European country's
jobless rate stands at 13.29 percent, according to October data,
which is one of the highest jobless rates in the EU.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)