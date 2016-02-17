BRATISLAVA Feb 17 Slovakia agreed a 1.9-billion-euro ($2.1 billion) deal on Wednesday for a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial's Cintra unit to build two highways in the capital Bratislava.

The state will pay 56.7 million euros a year for 30 years from 2020, when some 60 kilometres of highways are expected to open, the government said.

The total amount takes into account expected inflation and maintenance fees.

The Transport Ministry picked the consortium, which also includes Australia's Macquarie and Austria's Porr , over eight other bidders, as the cheapest offer.

Under the public-private partnership, the consortium will build the highway and maintain it for 30 years before the state takes over.

The state will also pay 375 million euros to buy out land under the future highway, Transport Minister Jan Pociatek said.

He did not say when the deal would be signed.

The opposition has criticised government for closing the biggest deal in the past four years less than three weeks before a general election. Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party is the clear favourite to win but may lose its outright majority in parliament.

($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Mark Potter)