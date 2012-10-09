LUXEMBOURG Oct 9 Slovakia will join a group of
European Union countries that want to introduce a common tax on
financial transactions, Vazil Hudak, the country's secretary of
state told his EU counterparts during discussions in Luxembourg
on Tuesday.
The commitment means that Germany and France now have
reached the threshold of nine EU countries needed to press ahead
with introducing the levy on their own.
The European Commission, the EU executive and the party
responsible for initiating legislation, has said it is ready to
move ahead with developing the proposal as soon as nine
countries have formally applied to adopt it.