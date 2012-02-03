BRATISLAVA Feb 3 Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia fell around 36 percent on Friday, Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) said, but added it could secure full deliveries for all clients.

SPP, run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez , reported a 30 percent drop in supply on Thursday, adding the current supply shortages posed no risk for its customers as it was tapping stored gas.

Extreme cold engulfing much of Europe had boosted consumption in Slovakia by around 20 percent, SPP said.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has restricted supplies to Europe, its largest foreign market, to cover an increase in domestic demand caused by the cold snap.

Slovakia faced a full halt of Russian gas deliveries in 2009 and was forced to limit deliveries for major businesses. It has since signed several agreements since to diversify its portfolio of sources, including an option of reverse flow from the West. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Jason Neely)