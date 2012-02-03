BRATISLAVA Feb 3 Russian gas deliveries
to Slovakia fell around 36 percent on Friday, Slovak gas utility
Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) said, but added it could
secure full deliveries for all clients.
SPP, run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez
, reported a 30 percent drop in supply on Thursday,
adding the current supply shortages posed no risk for its
customers as it was tapping stored gas.
Extreme cold engulfing much of Europe had boosted
consumption in Slovakia by around 20 percent, SPP said.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has restricted
supplies to Europe, its largest foreign market, to cover an
increase in domestic demand caused by the cold snap.
Slovakia faced a full halt of Russian gas deliveries in 2009
and was forced to limit deliveries for major businesses. It has
since signed several agreements since to diversify its portfolio
of sources, including an option of reverse flow from the West.
